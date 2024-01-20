CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.75 Per Share

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from CC Japan Income & Growth’s previous dividend of $1.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of LON:CCJI opened at GBX 178.50 ($2.27) on Friday. CC Japan Income & Growth has a 12-month low of GBX 146 ($1.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 185.75 ($2.36). The company has a market cap of £240.49 million and a PE ratio of 1,983.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 174.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 168.91.

CC Japan Income & Growth Company Profile

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

