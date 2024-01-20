CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.75 Per Share

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from CC Japan Income & Growth’s previous dividend of $1.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CC Japan Income & Growth Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of LON:CCJI opened at GBX 178.50 ($2.27) on Friday. CC Japan Income & Growth has a 12-month low of GBX 146 ($1.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 185.75 ($2.36). The company has a market cap of £240.49 million and a PE ratio of 1,983.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 174.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 168.91.
CC Japan Income & Growth Company Profile
