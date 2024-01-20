CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ CASI opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.54 million and a PE ratio of -1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 95.24% and a negative return on equity of 110.90%. Equities analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

