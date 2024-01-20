Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $312.00 price objective on the stock.

CASY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $285.22.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $285.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $291.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

