Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.55 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.00.

TAST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.02.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.67 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $9.54.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $475.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.38 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Insider Transactions at Carrols Restaurant Group

In other news, VP Ahmad Filsoof sold 22,000 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $163,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,412 shares in the company, valued at $613,145.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

