CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2026 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KMX. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Get CarMax alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KMX

CarMax Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE KMX opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.25. CarMax has a twelve month low of $55.76 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $775,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,279. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in CarMax by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 194.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 456.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $33,000.

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.