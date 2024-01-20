Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Rating Increased to Buy at Laurentian

Laurentian upgraded shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJTFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian currently has C$150.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$102.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CJT. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Cargojet from C$109.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$144.00.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$120.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$108.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$98.32. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$76.50 and a 12 month high of C$135.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cargojet (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.55). Cargojet had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of C$214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$218.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 3.0841734 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

