Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$184.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJTFree Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CJT. CIBC increased their price target on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cormark decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Cargojet from C$109.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$144.00.

Cargojet Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CJT opened at C$120.13 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$76.50 and a 52 week high of C$135.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$108.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$98.32.

Cargojet (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.55). The company had revenue of C$214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$218.75 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 3.0841734 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

