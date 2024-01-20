Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CJ opened at C$6.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$994.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.97. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.75 and a 1 year high of C$7.98.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$169.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.70 million. Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 40.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Energy will post 0.645 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,900.00. Insiders have bought 44,000 shares of company stock worth $286,660 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

