Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,947,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,480,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after buying an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

COF stock opened at $127.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $134.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.31.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

