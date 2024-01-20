Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $304.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $314.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $297.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.