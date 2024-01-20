Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 742 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $99.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.56. The firm has a market cap of $140.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $104.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $1.0155 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

