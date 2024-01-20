Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 482 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after acquiring an additional 680,339 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after acquiring an additional 770,651 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,255,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,041,000 after acquiring an additional 70,865 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,139,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 513,285 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 955,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60,408 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSL opened at $46.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.75. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $46.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $3.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

