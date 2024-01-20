Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 328 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,162 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 67.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 27.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 12.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 146.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 883.4% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 98,399 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $101.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.78 and a 200-day moving average of $105.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.