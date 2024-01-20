Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,222,031,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029,550 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,158,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26,980.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,574,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,802 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG opened at $67.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.98 and a 52-week high of $67.22.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

