Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $319.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.60 and a 200-day moving average of $289.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $221.58 and a one year high of $320.03. The company has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

