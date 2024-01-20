Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,063,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $86.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $114.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

