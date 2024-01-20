Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,889 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $482.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $475.53 and its 200 day moving average is $436.38. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $503.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

