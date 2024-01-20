Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 63,760 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% during the third quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 75,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Starbucks by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 85,584 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 10.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396,164 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,158,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX opened at $93.86 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.83.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

