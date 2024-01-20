Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,409 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,083 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,128,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,837,985,000 after purchasing an additional 549,861 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.95.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 4.6 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $151.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $152.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.38 and a 200 day moving average of $122.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

