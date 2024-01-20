Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $6.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

