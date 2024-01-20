Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $80.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SEDG. Roth Capital cut SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $186.00 to $128.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.78.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $69.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.56. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $345.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.84.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.