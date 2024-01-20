Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

CPT has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.31.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of CPT opened at $98.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.95 and a 200-day moving average of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.86. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $127.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,283,641.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,688.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

