Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CALA stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 496,100 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

