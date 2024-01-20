California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,795,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,095 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of Charles Schwab worth $153,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after buying an additional 964,666,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after buying an additional 5,359,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.86. The stock has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

