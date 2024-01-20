California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 9,499 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Intuitive Surgical worth $190,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.85.

Shares of ISRG opened at $374.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.90 and its 200 day moving average is $309.97. The company has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a PE ratio of 88.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $376.90.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total value of $1,348,772.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

