California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,610,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,421 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $230,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.