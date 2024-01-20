California Public Employees Retirement System Has $145.26 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,145,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 66,682 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $145,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EOG shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.73.

EOG Resources stock opened at $110.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.39 and a 200-day moving average of $124.88. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

