California Public Employees Retirement System Has $134.97 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Illinois Tool Works worth $134,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.18.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $255.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.46. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $265.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

