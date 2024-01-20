California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Lam Research worth $166,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lam Research by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,952,000 after buying an additional 425,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after buying an additional 389,374 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $826.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $456.82 and a 12 month high of $828.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $741.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $680.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

