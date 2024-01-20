California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,828,730 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,474 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of CVS Health worth $197,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,969 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 12.0% in the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,849 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,145,000 after acquiring an additional 49,580 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. TD Cowen cut their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.36 and a 200 day moving average of $71.79. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $90.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

