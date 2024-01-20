California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 9,066 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Eaton worth $161,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 122,471.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $244.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.71. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $150.86 and a 52 week high of $244.62. The company has a market cap of $97.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

