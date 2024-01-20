California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 16,086 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,514,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,086 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.62% of Church & Dwight worth $138,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,427,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 142,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $142,130,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $96.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.91. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.63 and a 52 week high of $100.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.29%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

