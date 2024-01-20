Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cactus from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.86.

WHD opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.19. Cactus has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.98.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.20 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cactus will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 138,294 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Cactus by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 412,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 124,620 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cactus by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,370,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

