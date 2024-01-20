C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Takes Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 117,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 69,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

