C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 3,337 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors reduced its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

