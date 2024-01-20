C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases 783 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in RTX were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.5% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in RTX by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in RTX by 325.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 84,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.06.

RTX Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $85.49 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.75 and its 200 day moving average is $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.