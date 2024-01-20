C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in American Express by 2,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

American Express Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $183.18 on Friday. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $189.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $133.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.78.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

