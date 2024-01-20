C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys New Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.6 %

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.47%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on NLY

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

