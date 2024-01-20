Brokerages Set STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Target Price at $38.38

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.19. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.12%.

In related news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at $421,030.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,196,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,209,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after buying an additional 1,255,376 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 684.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,346,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,323,000 after buying an additional 1,175,049 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after buying an additional 1,008,932 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

