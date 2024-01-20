Brokerages Set Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Target Price at $67.00

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,120,000 after buying an additional 401,115 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $6,567,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in Shell by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 202,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 96,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHEL opened at $61.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.95. The company has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.62. Shell has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. Research analysts expect that Shell will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

