Brokerages Set Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) PT at $29.65

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.65.

FLNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 2.80. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $672.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. Fluence Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fluence Energy news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $156,279,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,761,131 shares in the company, valued at $259,332,938.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 37,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,460 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 35,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 19,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

