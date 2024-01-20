Brokerages Set Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Price Target at C$12.93

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Monday, January 15th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CGX

Cineplex Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CGX opened at C$8.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The stock has a market cap of C$514.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.62. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$7.48 and a 52 week high of C$10.26.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$463.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$471.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 0.7901701 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.