Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of TSE:BRE opened at C$13.53 on Friday. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 12 month low of C$11.06 and a 12 month high of C$15.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.41. The firm has a market cap of C$128.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.80 million during the quarter.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston and Daniel brand names.

