Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CFO Bruce J. Labovitz Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $153,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,912.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $30.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $36.74. The firm has a market cap of $452.25 million, a P/E ratio of 308.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $94.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 44.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BWMN

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.