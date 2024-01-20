Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,686,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047,188 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $194,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $60.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a PE ratio of 74.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $61.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

