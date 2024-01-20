Boot Barn’s (BOOT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Williams Trading

Williams Trading reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BOOT. UBS Group raised shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boot Barn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.30.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day moving average of $81.50. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $374.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.44 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,135,293.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

