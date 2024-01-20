BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Upgraded to “Outperform” by TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has $938.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $819.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLK. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $785.73.

Shares of BLK opened at $805.36 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00. The stock has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $769.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $709.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

