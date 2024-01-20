BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $805.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $769.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $709.24. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $819.00. The firm has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

