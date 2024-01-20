BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
BlackRock Capital Investment Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of BKCC stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $281.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.
BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
