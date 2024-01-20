BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of BKCC stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $281.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 181.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

