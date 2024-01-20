Bitcoiva (BCA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $155.56 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for approximately $9.69 or 0.00023311 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $155.56 million and $449,692.91 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,588.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $238.18 or 0.00572712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.45 or 0.00171797 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00023619 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000456 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.66222316 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $512,271.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

